’41 Games at The Garden’: Zion Williamson Envisions Playing in New York

Zion Williamson‘s first game at Madison Square Garden was a highly-anticipated affair Thursday night, and the 18-year-old left New York thinking about what it would be like to make it his NBA home.

“Playing 41 games here wouldn’t be so bad,” Williamson told reporters.

Zion Williamson on Knicks: I think this is RJ's team. RJ, u wanna play for the Knicks? If they draft me, I'd love to play for the Knicks. I don't really care where I go. Just the experience of being in the NBA whoever wants me & whoever sees the most in me that's where I wanna be pic.twitter.com/HHYlKLlKK1 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 21, 2018

Zion fouled out late in the fourth quarter, finishing with 17 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes, helping lead Duke past Texas Tech 69-58.

