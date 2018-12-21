’41 Games at The Garden’: Zion Williamson Envisions Playing in New York

by December 21, 2018
2,124

Zion Williamson‘s first game at Madison Square Garden was a highly-anticipated affair Thursday night, and the 18-year-old left New York thinking about what it would be like to make it his NBA home.

“Playing 41 games here wouldn’t be so bad,” Williamson told reporters.

Zion fouled out late in the fourth quarter, finishing with 17 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes, helping lead Duke past Texas Tech 69-58.

Per ESPN:

“Forty-one games at the Garden, I mean, it would probably be incredible,” the projected top-five NBA draft pick said after helping Duke come back for a 69-58 win over Texas Tech.

And given that the New York Knicks are among the worst teams in the NBA this season, Williamson — as well as fellow Duke freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish — could be available to be selected to play his home games at MSG next season.

“This is the Garden,” Williamson said. “A lot of greats have come through here. My favorite great to come through here was probably Bernard King because my stepdad talked about him a lot how he just put the ball in the basket. … I had to go watch his highlights. He could really score the basketball. He was incredible how he did it.

“Playing 41 games here wouldn’t be so bad.”

