Draymond Green: ‘I ‘Aint Try To Bait Nobody … Somebody Has To Tell The Truth’...

Draymond Green has built up a notorious reputation for his tendency to trash talk, but Green made it clear he doesn’t feel he’s being given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to on-court confrontations:

Draymond just got to be involved. At some point, somebody has got to tell the truth. It ‘aint Draymond this time. I’ve baited a lot of guys, I’ve tried to bait a lot of guys, succeeded quite a bit, sometimes failed. I ‘aint try to bait nobody. At some point, somebody has to tell the truth. I know that’s not quite the DNA these days, people telling the truth, but at some point you got to tell the truth: Draymond ‘aint trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball. I look forward to y’all telling the truth one day. Maybe it won’t happen, I’m not expecting it, but I am looking forward to it.

Green and Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo have had several on-court confrontations over the course of the Western Conference Semifinals.