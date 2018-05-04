Draymond Green: ‘I ‘Aint Try To Bait Nobody … Somebody Has To Tell The Truth’

by May 04, 2018
103

Draymond Green has built up a notorious reputation for his tendency to trash talk, but Green made it clear he doesn’t feel he’s being given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to on-court confrontations:

Draymond just got to be involved. At some point, somebody has got to tell the truth. It ‘aint Draymond this time. I’ve baited a lot of guys, I’ve tried to bait a lot of guys, succeeded quite a bit, sometimes failed. I ‘aint try to bait nobody. At some point, somebody has to tell the truth. I know that’s not quite the DNA these days, people telling the truth, but at some point you got to tell the truth: Draymond ‘aint trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball. I look forward to y’all telling the truth one day. Maybe it won’t happen, I’m not expecting it, but I am looking forward to it.

Green and Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo have had several on-court confrontations over the course of the Western Conference Semifinals.

You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green is the ‘Ultimate Antagonist’

16 hours ago
1,069
NBA

Charles Barkley: ‘I Meant What I Said, But I Would Never Punch An NBA Player’

1 day ago
2,061
NBA

Draymond Green Dares Charles Barkley to Punch Him

3 days ago
15,832
NBA

Draymond Responds To Chris Webber Saying He Wouldn’t Start On Some Teams

1 week ago
3,804
warriors reshuffle roster
NBA

Report: Warriors Could Reshuffle Roster If Team Falls Short in Playoffs

3 weeks ago
15,748
NBA

Kevin Durant: Warriors’ Injuries ‘Killed the Morale a Bit’

3 weeks ago
1,521

TRENDING


Most Recent

Draymond Green: ‘I ‘Aint Try To Bait Nobody … Somebody Has To Tell The Truth’...

24 mins ago
103

Rajon Rondo Dishes Out 21 Assists in Pelicans’ Blowout Win Over The Warriors

2 hours ago
479

Report: Milwaukee Bucks To Interview Becky Hammon For Head Coaching Job

3 hours ago
250
kevin love chris bosh syndrome

JR Smith: Kevin Love Experiencing ‘The Chris Bosh Syndrome’

7 hours ago
4,070

LaMelo Ball Will Join The JBA League This Summer

9 hours ago
14,521