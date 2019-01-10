Blake Griffin Feels Truly Appreciated, at Last

by January 10, 2019
49

When he broke into the NBA, despite quickly reaching stardon, Blake Griffin says all he heard was how he supposedly “wasn’t a good basketball player.”

Griffin, 29, now feels like he’s getting his just due from the hoops world at large.

Blake is thriving in Detroit with a career-best 25.3 points per game, and retuns to Staples Center on Saturday to face the Clippers for the first time sice being traded last season.

Per ESPN:

“Being a rookie, or my second year and third year, all I heard was how I wasn’t a good basketball player,” Griffin says. “I heard it from so many people for so long that I became — I wouldn’t say jaded because I know who I am as a basketball player — but I hear that and I’m just like, ‘That person doesn’t know basketball.'”

Griffin arrived in the NBA with some skills, even if acrobatics were his calling card. Yet in a profession where “declining athleticism” looms over players who use it as their primary attribute, Griffin has added these facets to his game methodically over the past nine seasons.

“This is the first year I really feel like I’ve gotten a little bit of credit for that from a larger group,” Griffin says. “I truly feel like that.”

There’s less noise in Detroit, even if that means there’s also less relevance — but Griffin doesn’t seem to care.

“To me, ‘relevance’ — it’s a popularity contest,” Griffin says, putting relevance in vocal quotation marks, as is his habit when talking about one of the conventions of pro sports (like ‘revenge game’). “It’s not really my thing. To me, there’s all this jockeying for ‘relevance’ right now, then it starts to get a little more real with the playoff race. Once you get to the playoffs — if you make it, you’re relevant, whether you’re the 8-seed or the 1-seed because you’re playing playoff basketball.”

Related
Blake Griffin: ‘This Is a Great Time to Be a Piston’

       
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Memphis Grizzlies Had a Fight During Postgame Team Meeting

7 days ago
7,720
NBA

Report: Rockets to Sign Austin Rivers

2 weeks ago
2,257
NBA

‘He’s the Best Offensive Player I’ve Ever Seen’: James Harden Drops 47 on Utah

3 weeks ago
3,051
NBA

Chris Paul: ‘Somebody’s Gotta Beat Us Four Out of Seven Times’

1 month ago
4,487
NBA

Kevin Durant: Blake Griffin ‘Not Playing Like a Traditional Big’

1 month ago
19,764
NBA

‘We Just Hoop, Bro’: The Clippers are Atop the Western Conference

1 month ago
3,272
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Blake Griffin Feels Truly Appreciated, at Last

47 mins ago
49

‘It Was a Lot for Me to Figure Out’: Kyrie Irving on Playing With LeBron James

57 mins ago
93

Kyle Kuzma: Lakers Have Their Own ‘Death Lineup’

1 hour ago
103

‘We Need Him to Stay’: Raptors Bracing for Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

1 hour ago
89

Report: Patrick McCaw Plans to Sign with Raptors

8 hours ago
904