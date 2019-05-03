Kyle Lowry: Raptors ‘Got to Help’ Kawhi Leonard

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry says he personally needs to do more to help fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard do battle with the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semis.

“I’m not helping him enough,” Lowry said Thursday night after finishing with 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting in Toronto’s 116-95 in Game 3 loss.

Head coach Nick Nurse says Philadelphia simply “outplayed” his team as it took a 2-1 series lead.

Per ESPN:

“We’ve got to help him,” Lowry told ESPN. “I was literally saying it during the game. We have to help him. He’s doing everything he can possibly do offensively and defensively to f—ing win games, and myself, I’m not helping him enough. “I’m not putting it on nobody else but me.” Meanwhile, Philadelphia received dominant performances from Joel Embiid (33 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks) and Jimmy Butler (22 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists) and had all five starters finish in double figures. “I’ve got to play better,” Lowry told ESPN. “Literally that is the only thing that matters. I have to play better. Nothing else matters. Plus-minus, charges, everything. Nothing else matters. I have to score the ball and play better offensively. “If I can get close to where I can be, it would be a different series. We might be a little better off than 2-1, but it’s been like this all year for me. It’s been an up-and-down year for me, and I can’t dwell on anything but continue to try to get better at some point. Hopefully it’ll be Sunday.”

