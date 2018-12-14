Report: 76ers Have Declined Multiple Trade Requests for Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz

The Philadelphia 76ers have rejected multiple trade offers for embattled former no. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, according to the Washington Post‘s Candace Buckner.

Fultz has been out for nearly a month due to thoracic outlet syndrome and is currently rehabbing in Los Angeles. Teams have expressed interest in trading for Fultz, but the offers have been categorically underwhelming.

According to people in the league, the Sixers have rejected multiple trade offers for Fultz. It’s not just that Philadelphia remains hopeful in getting Fultz on track to be a star in Philadelphia — much like prior top picks Ben Simmons and Embiid, who both missed their rookie seasons because of injuries.

The Sixers have not received trade offers with what they believe to be equal value, a telling sign that indicates how other teams in the league view Fultz and the rocky start to his career.

In 19 games this season, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

