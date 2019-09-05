76ers To Unveil Charles Barkley Statue On Team Legends Walk

by September 05, 2019
463
Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers

MOST RECENT

For eight years from the 1984 NBA Draft to the summer of 1992, Charles Barkley established himself as the next great forwards to suit up for a franchise with a rich history of them.

Fast forward 27 years later to Sep. 13, 2019 and the organization is about to recognize his impact in the form of a statue.

According to a team press release, the Sixers intend to honor the Hall of Famer on the 76ers Legends Walk, a short walkway featuring a series of bronze statues of previous greats with plaques commemorating their achievements. Barkley will join the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Erving becoming the eighth figure to get the nod.

While Barkley’s most popular with today’s generation for his role as the iconic analyst for TNT, he averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the franchise during his tenure there.

As a 21-year-old rookie, Barkley plied his trade along the likes of Dr. J and Moses Malone and ultimately participated in 11 postseason series with the squad before a trade sent him to the Phoenix Suns.

   
You Might Also Like

Boston Celtics Young Core is CRAZY! ☘️ FIBA World Cup Highlights

58 mins ago
514

2019 FIBA World Cup Update: 16 Teams Remain

4 hours ago
462

Luka Doncic: ‘We’ll Make the Playoffs. We Must’

4 hours ago
217

Dwight Howard: ‘I’d Rather Show You Guys Than Say it’

5 hours ago
320

Kobe Bryant: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Lazy’ Comments Tongue-in-Cheek

5 hours ago
337

Dwight Howard: I Look Forward To Giving 110 Percent

19 hours ago
883

TRENDING


Most Recent

Boston Celtics Young Core is CRAZY! ☘️ FIBA World Cup Highlights

58 mins ago
514

Celtics Add Kaiser Gates To Training Camp Roster

2 hours ago
707
Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers

76ers To Unveil Charles Barkley Statue On Team Legends Walk

3 hours ago
463

Cavaliers Interested In Extending Cedi Osman

3 hours ago
667

2019 FIBA World Cup Update: 16 Teams Remain

4 hours ago
462

Luka Doncic: ‘We’ll Make the Playoffs. We Must’

4 hours ago
217