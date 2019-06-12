The NBA has revealed the final list of early entry candidates for this month’s NBA Draft. A total of 98 players have left their hats in the ring, hopeful to be selected on June 20.
Late last month, the league revealed a list of 89 NCAA players who withdrew their name from the early entrant pool after getting a feel for their draft stock throughout the month of May. By withdrawing prior to that initial NCAA deadline on May 29, those players retained NCAA eligibility.
As outlined in the press release with the confirmed entrants, an additional 47 international players withdrew before Monday’s NBA deadline. In neither batch of withdrawals were there any notable surprises.
All told, of the 233 players that initially declared as early entry candidates in April, 145 of them have opted out of the process.
Related: Romeo Langford, Nassir Little and Tyler Herro are the latest to receive NBA Draft green room invites
The List
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
RJ Barrett
Tyus Battle
Darius Bazley
Bol Bol
Marques Bolden
Jordan Bone
Ky Bowman
Ignas Brazdeikis
Oshae Brissett
Armoni Brooks
Charlie Brown Jr.
Moses Brown
Brandon Clarke
Nicolas Claxton
Amir Coffey
Tyler Cook
Jarrett Culver
Aubrey Dawkins
Luguentz Dort
Jason Draggs
Carsen Edwards
Bruno Fernando
Daniel Gafford
Darius Garland
Kyle Guy
Rui Hachimura
Jaylen Hands
Jared Harper
Jaxson Hayes
Dewan Hernandez
Tyler Herro
Amir Hinton
Jaylen Hoard
Daulton Hommes
Talen Horton-Tucker
De’Andre Hunter
Ty Jerome
Keldon Johnson
Mfiondu Kabengele
Louis King
V.J. King
Sagaba Konate
Martin Krampelj
Romeo Langford
Cameron Lard
Dedric Lawson
Jalen Lecque
Jacob Ledoux
Nassir Little
Trevor Manuel
Charles Matthews
Jalen McDaniels
Ja Morant
Zach Norvell Jr.
Jaylen Nowell
Chuma Okeke
KZ Okpala
Miye Oni
Lamar Peters
Shamorie Ponds
Jordan Poole
Jontay Porter
Kevin Porter Jr.
Brandon Randolph
Cam Reddish
Isaiah Reese
Naz Reid
Austin Robinson
Isaiah Roby
Ayinde Russell
Samir Sehic
Simisola Shittu
Justin Simon
D’Marcus Simonds
Jalen Sykes
Rayjon Tucker
Nick Ward
PJ Washington Jr.
Tremont Waters
Coby White
Lindell Wigginton
Kris Wilkes
Grant Williams
Zion Williamson
Kenny Wooten
Goga Bitadze
Yago Dos Santos
Sekou Doumbouya
Matas Jogela
Marcos Louzada Silva
William McDowell-White
Adam Mokoka
Joshua Obiesie
David Okeke
Luka Samanic
Deividas Sirvydis
Yovel Zoosman