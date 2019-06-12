The NBA has revealed the final list of early entry candidates for this month’s NBA Draft. A total of 98 players have left their hats in the ring, hopeful to be selected on June 20.

Late last month, the league revealed a list of 89 NCAA players who withdrew their name from the early entrant pool after getting a feel for their draft stock throughout the month of May. By withdrawing prior to that initial NCAA deadline on May 29, those players retained NCAA eligibility.

As outlined in the press release with the confirmed entrants, an additional 47 international players withdrew before Monday’s NBA deadline. In neither batch of withdrawals were there any notable surprises.

All told, of the 233 players that initially declared as early entry candidates in April, 145 of them have opted out of the process.

The List

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

RJ Barrett

Tyus Battle

Darius Bazley

Bol Bol

Marques Bolden

Jordan Bone

Ky Bowman

Ignas Brazdeikis

Oshae Brissett

Armoni Brooks

Charlie Brown Jr.

Moses Brown

Brandon Clarke

Nicolas Claxton

Amir Coffey

Tyler Cook

Jarrett Culver

Aubrey Dawkins

Luguentz Dort

Jason Draggs

Carsen Edwards

Bruno Fernando

Daniel Gafford

Darius Garland

Kyle Guy

Rui Hachimura

Jaylen Hands

Jared Harper

Jaxson Hayes

Dewan Hernandez

Tyler Herro

Amir Hinton

Jaylen Hoard

Daulton Hommes

Talen Horton-Tucker

De’Andre Hunter

Ty Jerome

Keldon Johnson

Mfiondu Kabengele

Louis King

V.J. King

Sagaba Konate

Martin Krampelj

Romeo Langford

Cameron Lard

Dedric Lawson

Jalen Lecque

Jacob Ledoux

Nassir Little

Trevor Manuel

Charles Matthews

Jalen McDaniels

Ja Morant

Zach Norvell Jr.

Jaylen Nowell

Chuma Okeke

KZ Okpala

Miye Oni

Lamar Peters

Shamorie Ponds

Jordan Poole

Jontay Porter

Kevin Porter Jr.

Brandon Randolph

Cam Reddish

Isaiah Reese

Naz Reid

Austin Robinson

Isaiah Roby

Ayinde Russell

Samir Sehic

Simisola Shittu

Justin Simon

D’Marcus Simonds

Jalen Sykes

Rayjon Tucker

Nick Ward

PJ Washington Jr.

Tremont Waters

Coby White

Lindell Wigginton

Kris Wilkes

Grant Williams

Zion Williamson

Kenny Wooten

Goga Bitadze

Yago Dos Santos

Sekou Doumbouya

Matas Jogela

Marcos Louzada Silva

William McDowell-White

Adam Mokoka

Joshua Obiesie

David Okeke

Luka Samanic

Deividas Sirvydis

Yovel Zoosman