Agent: Celtics Can Trade for Anthony Davis ‘But It’ll Be for One Year’

Rich Paul says the Boston Celtics can go ahead and pull the trigger on a trade for Anthony Davis.

They just better know that the partnership with his superstar client will only last a year.

Went to LA and spent a long afternoon with Rich Paul, talking about his past, LeBron, the Lakers, AD, the NBA, the future: https://t.co/cdDrRkdYed — S.L. Price (@bySLPrice) June 12, 2019

Paul, who famously represents LeBron James, adds that the Los Angeles Lakers—the other team in the AD sweepstakes—“are Jennifer Lopez” in this high-stakes basketball dating game.

Per Sports Illustrated:

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul says. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.” Posturing? Maybe. But get ready for another year of it, because Paul says Davis won’t be signing an extension anywhere this summer. “Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul says. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY.” Of course it matters: Whatever team Davis plays for next season will be able to offer him more money to stay than any of his other suitors. And though reports have Pelicans owner Gayle Benson loath to do the Lakers any favors, and though many believe L.A. lacks the deftness to pry Davis away, the spin that he would be ill-served playing in purple-and-gold won’t let Paul alone. “See, everybody wants to fabricate the facts when it’s me,” Paul says. “That’s just like saying, ‘No, A-Rod, don’t marry J-Lo. Are you out of your f—in’ mind, man?’ This is Jennifer Lopez! I mean, who would you rather me marry? The Lakers are Jennifer Lopez. You don’t want me to date Jennifer Lopez? Give me a reason I shouldn’t date J-Lo!”

