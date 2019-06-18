Al Horford Turns Down 2019-20 Player Option, Will Become Free Agent

by June 18, 2019
75
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford has turned down his 2019-20 player option and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Horford hitting the open market doesn’t preclude the center from returning to Boston. He could still technically leave money on the table in 2019-20 but land a longer-term contract and come away better off for it.

Although Horford remains a vital cog of a competitive Celtics team, at 33 this may be his last chance to land a significant multiyear deal.

If he returns to Boston with a lower annual cap hit, the team would have additional flexibility to build around Jayston Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Bobby Marks of ESPN tweets that the Celtics could hypothetically clear as much as $27 million in cap space this summer with Horford’s deal off their books (and several others, including Terry Rozier), but that may not be a realistic scenario.

Perhaps more likely, Horford will return on a cheaper deal. If that deal falls in the $20 million range, Marks writes that the C’s – in this case over the cap but under the tax apron – would qualify for the full mid-level exception ($9.2 million) and their $3.6 bi-annual exception.

  
You Might Also Like
Julius Randle of the New Orleans Pelicans

Julius Randle Will Not Pick Up 2019-20 Player Option

2 days ago
8,028
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Life In Boston After The Anthony Davis Trade

3 days ago
6,816

Jimmy Butler To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

4 days ago
5,355

Report: Kyrie Irving ‘Prepared’ to Sign With Brooklyn Nets

4 days ago
7,095

Goran Dragic Picks Up Player Option For 2019-20

5 days ago
620
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

5 days ago
1,094

TRENDING


Most Recent
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford Turns Down 2019-20 Player Option, Will Become Free Agent

20 mins ago
75

Rockets GM: Chris Paul Has Not Asked for Trade

3 hours ago
477

Kawhi Leonard ‘Going to Take the Right Time’ in Free Agency

4 hours ago
2,518
Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Exercise Team Option On Coach Alvin Gentry

13 hours ago
208
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the Brooklyn Nets

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson To Become Unrestricted Free Agent

18 hours ago
680