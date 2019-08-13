Alan Williams Inks Deal With Russian Club

by August 13, 2019
80
Alan Williams of the Phoenix Suns

MOST RECENT

Russian basketball team Lokomotiv Kuban has signed 26-year-old big man Alan Williams, the team revealed on Twitter (hat tip to Sportando). The forward has played the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

While Williams was used sparingly on a two-way contract with the Nets in 2018-19 and missed the majority of 2017-18 with an injury, he was a surprisingly productive force for the Suns in 2016-17.

Williams was never able to build on that productive season, however, despite averaging 7.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in just less than 15 minutes of work that season.

Lokomotiv Kuban, based in Krasnodar, Russia, is in the country’s top league and also boasts NBA ex-pat Sam Dekker.

    
