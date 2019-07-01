Alec Burks, Thunder Agree To Deal

by July 01, 2019
878
Alec Burks of the Sacramento Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a contract with free agent swingman Alec Burks, Royce Young of ESPN reports. Burks split last season across three teams but ended the campaign with the Sacramento Kings.

Although Burks played a bit role in Sacto, he averaged 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 27 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’ll sign on with a cash-strapped Thunder team and provide additional depth on the perimeter.

Burks is fresh off of a rookie scale extension which began in 2014-15 and paid him approximately $40 million.

    
