All-Star Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’ll Draft Westbrook, Embiid

by January 25, 2019
Eastern conference All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s going to try to draft rivals Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid on his team.

“I’m a lover, not a fighter. That’s how it goes, right?” Giannis told reporters on Thursday. “If I can pick Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook on the same team, I’ll do it.”

Last Saturday, Westbrook had to be restrained in Philadelphia after being fouled hard by Embiid on the fastbreak. After the game, Embiid
dismissed the All-Star guard as being “in his feelings.”

When reporters asked if he’s “cool” with Embiid, Westbrook responded, “Fuck no.”

Joel Embiid: Russell Westbrook ‘Always in His Feelings’

  
