Allen Crabbe Saves High School From Closing with Huge Donation 💯

Shout out Allen Crabbe!

The Brooklyn Nets guard reportedly donated a massive amount of money to save his alma mater, Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in south Los Angeles, from closing down, per TMZ Sports:

Crabbe — who attended the prestigious inner-city school from the time he was in diapers to when he graduated some 18 years later — agreed to supply the funding to keep the school ticking.

Unclear how much he actually kicked in for the cause … but sources tell TMZ Sports it was a substantial 6-figure check.

“I was at that school practically my whole life,” Allen says. “I’m just happy and feel blessed to be in a position now to do this.”