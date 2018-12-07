Allen Iverson: Michael Jordan ‘Always Going to Be the GOAT’

No offense to LeBron James, but Allen Iverson says Michael Jordan will always be the greatest basketball player in NBA history.

Iverson has “nothing but love for LeBron”; Mike’s status as the G.O.A.T., however, is forever secure.

The life and times of Allen Iverson. by @alleniversonhttps://t.co/UCyioexmOE — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 6, 2018

Excluding himself, The Answer adds that his all-time starting five would consist of Jordan, James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry.

Per The Players’ Tribune:

“I’m hearing a lot of people these days fronting like they have LeBron over Mike!! “Man….. listen. First of all, I love LeBron. I have nothing but love for LeBron. That’s the best player of his generation, one of the best ever, a great husband, great father, great role model, and it’s even beyond that: What he’s doing with that school in Akron?? It’s a beautiful thing. “But y’all. We’re talking about Mike. We’re talking about Mike, O.K.?? We’re talking about Black Jesus himself. “And I don’t really have much more to say beyond that. Mike is the GOAT……. Mike is always going to be the GOAT. And please don’t even insult me with any of this “stats, AI!” business, like you have a chance of changing my mind.”

Related

‘Wassup, You Little Bitch’: Allen Iverson Recalls Meeting Michael Jordan https://www.slamonline.com/slam-tv/wassup-little-btch-allen-iverson-recalls-meeting-michael-jordan