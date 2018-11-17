Allen Iverson: ‘No Way Melo Should Retire’

by November 17, 2018
925

With Carmelo Anthony contemplating his future in the NBA after parting ways with the Rockets, Allen Iverson spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic about the developing situation, saying there’s “no way” his former teammate and close friend should retire.

Iverson and Anthony played together on the Nuggets from 2006-09.

Melo, 34, averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds during a 10-game stint with Houston.

RELATED
‘It Wasn’t Fair to Him’: Rockets Move on from Carmelo Anthony

  
