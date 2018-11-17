Allen Iverson: ‘No Way Melo Should Retire’

With Carmelo Anthony contemplating his future in the NBA after parting ways with the Rockets, Allen Iverson spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic about the developing situation, saying there’s “no way” his former teammate and close friend should retire.

As former teammate and good friend Carmelo Anthony contemplates NBA future, Allen Iverson tells @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: “No way Melo should retire. I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation.” pic.twitter.com/m8dYOEPc9d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2018

Iverson and Anthony played together on the Nuggets from 2006-09.

Melo, 34, averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds during a 10-game stint with Houston.

