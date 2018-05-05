Allen Iverson Reached Out To Ben Simmons After Game 2

by May 05, 2018
523

Ben Simmons put up just one point in Philadelphia’s 108-103 loss to the Celtics on Thursday night. It was the first time he failed to make a field goal in his 88-game NBA career.

Afterwards, the rook apparently received an encouraging call from Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, via ESPN‘s Ian Begley:

“He just said play the game I know how to play,” Simmons said on Friday. “And that’s just second nature to me. … He gave me some words of encouragement.”

Boston leads Philly 2-0 in the series. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 5pm ET.

How many is Simmons dropping?

RELATED
Iverson Classic: THE MOVIE 🎥

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘I’m Going to Have Bad Games’

1 day ago
851
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers And Celtics Both Go Up 2-0

2 days ago
1,509
NBA

Report: Meek Mill to Sit Courtside In Boston With Michael Rubin And Robert Kraft

2 days ago
700
NBA

Kyrie Irving ‘Nothing But Proud’ of the Celtics

2 days ago
789
NBA

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Bill Russell, No. 7

3 days ago
6,159
NBA

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Wilt Chamberlain, No. 8

3 days ago
4,190

TRENDING


Most Recent

Donovan Mitchell After Game 3 Loss: ‘I Didn’t Show Up At All For My Teammates’

30 mins ago
73

Jrue On AD’s Takeover This Season: ‘I’ve Never Seen A Player Be Able To Do That...

2 hours ago
192

Allen Iverson Reached Out To Ben Simmons After Game 2

2 hours ago
523

Rajon Rondo on Draymond Green: ‘He Talks A Lot Of Shh’

3 hours ago
1,190

Post Up: New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets Bounce Back In Game 3

13 hours ago
896