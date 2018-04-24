Allen Iverson Thinks The Sixers Can Win The 2018 Title

The red hot Sixers have a chance to advance to the second round of the playoffs with a win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

And most people think they won’t stop there, including Philly legend Allen Iverson.

Appearing on ESPN‘s First Take, A.I. expressed his belief that the 76ers can win the 2018 title.

“I think we got the talent, the coaching staff, and we definitely got the fan support,” Iverson told Stephen A Smith.

You agree with Iverson?

