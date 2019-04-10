Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis ‘Got Some Bad Advice’

Anthony Davis received bad career advice—leading to a “toxic” environment in New Orleans this season—according to Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.

Gentry says the 26-year-old NBA All-Star is a “good, solid guy with good character.”

AD, who raised eyebrows with by wearing a shirt with the words “That’s all Folks” emblazoned on it to Tuesday night’s home finale, told reporters Wednesday that he will wait and “see what the future holds.”

Per The Times-Picayune:

“I think he’s a great kid. I think he’s a very good kid. I think he’s a solid guy,” Gentry started.

When he realized it was the end of the season and there were no more games to play, he continued.

“I think he got some bad advice, if you want me to just tell the truth,” Gentry said. “I’ll leave it at that. There’s nothing wrong with AD. He’s a good, solid guy with good character. That’s the way I feel.”

Davis acknowledged the fact that he could be playing in New Orleans when next season gets underway.

“I know that it’s a possibility,” Davis said. “So I can’t be mad if I’m here next year.”