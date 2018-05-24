Amar’e Stoudemire Contemplating an NBA Comeback

Amar’e Stoudemire is mulling an NBA comeback, two years after retiring from the League.

Stoudemire, 35, last played professionally in Israel in 2017.

ICYMI: @Amareisreal joins the guys in-studio to discuss everything from his time with the #Knicks to the evolution of Mike D'Antoni to the possibility of him making a comeback… enjoy! 🔊https://t.co/1CrXeOT0QY pic.twitter.com/PThKSsikgn — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) May 23, 2018

STAT was named to six All-Star teams during a 14-year NBA career.

Per ESPN: