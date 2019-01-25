‘It Was Amazing’: Golden State Warriors Visit Barack Obama in D.C.

by January 25, 2019
1,235

Prior to their Thursday night matchup with the Wizards, the Golden State Warriors paid a visit to former U.S. president Barack Obama at his D.C. office.

Stephen Curry reportedly arranged the meeting.

The defending NBA champs famously refused to stop by Donald Trump’s White House last year.

Per The Mercury News and ESPN:

“It was good,” said forward Draymond Green. “Private team meeting and team event.”

“I have no idea,” added Warriors guard Stephen Curry when asked how the event came together.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, chatted with Curry after the game for a couple of moments before getting a selfie with the two-time MVP.

“It was amazing,” Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant said following Thursday’s 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards.

