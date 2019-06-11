‘An Incredible Win and a Horrible Loss’: Warriors Survive Game 5

by June 11, 2019
327

The Warriors went through an emotional roller coaster Monday night in Game 5, “an incredible win and a horrible loss” according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State lost Kevin Durant to a right Achilles injury after he returned to action with the season on the line, in a thrilling 106-105 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Stephen Curry (31 points) and Klay Thompson (26 points) led the way for the back-to-back defending champs, who lived to fight another day.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

Stephen Curry, whose 3-pointer in the waning seconds helped seal the 106-105 win, was tearing up in a postgame interview. “I have a lot of emotions right now,” he said, pulling his jersey over his eyes to wipe away tears.

It’s back to Oracle Arena on Thursday for a definitive farewell.

“It’s going to be a rough go, in terms of recalibrating,” Curry said. “The biggest advantage is being at Oracle one more time, where our fans can really get behind us.”

The winning team looked like the losing team. General manager Bob Myers wept at the podium as he described Durant’s injury as an Achilles and said, “blame me.” Curry was still flushed with emotion as he left the building.

“On the one hand, I’m so proud of them,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “But I’m just devastated for Kevin. It’s a bizarre feeling … an incredible win and a horrible loss.”

Related Report: Warriors Fear Kevin Durant Has Torn Achilles

         
You Might Also Like

Report: Warriors Fear Kevin Durant Has Torn Achilles

5 hours ago
4,727

Post Up: Splash Bros Keep Warriors’ Season Alive, Down Raptors

11 hours ago
932
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Leaves Game 5 With Achilles Injury, Will Have MRI Tuesday

15 hours ago
2,525

Stephen Curry: ‘This Isn’t Over’

17 hours ago
3,506
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant ‘Expected to Be a Full Go’ for Game 5

23 hours ago
1,316
Tony Parker of the Charlotte Hornets

Tony Parker to Retire From the NBA After 18 Seasons

1 day ago
1,579

TRENDING


Most Recent

Start the Conversation: Issues Facing Transgender Athletes in the NCAA

32 mins ago
82
Taylor Jenkins of the Milwaukee Bucks

Grizzlies To Hire Taylor Jenkins As Next Head Coach

59 mins ago
1,091

‘An Incredible Win and a Horrible Loss’: Warriors Survive Game 5

3 hours ago
327

Report: Warriors Fear Kevin Durant Has Torn Achilles

5 hours ago
4,727

Post Up: Splash Bros Keep Warriors’ Season Alive, Down Raptors

11 hours ago
932