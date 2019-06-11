‘An Incredible Win and a Horrible Loss’: Warriors Survive Game 5

The Warriors went through an emotional roller coaster Monday night in Game 5, “an incredible win and a horrible loss” according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State lost Kevin Durant to a right Achilles injury after he returned to action with the season on the line, in a thrilling 106-105 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Killion on the scene of one of the most emotional games in BA history https://t.co/DogjNei2SF — Scott Ostler (@scottostler) June 11, 2019

Stephen Curry (31 points) and Klay Thompson (26 points) led the way for the back-to-back defending champs, who lived to fight another day.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

Stephen Curry, whose 3-pointer in the waning seconds helped seal the 106-105 win, was tearing up in a postgame interview. “I have a lot of emotions right now,” he said, pulling his jersey over his eyes to wipe away tears. It’s back to Oracle Arena on Thursday for a definitive farewell. “It’s going to be a rough go, in terms of recalibrating,” Curry said. “The biggest advantage is being at Oracle one more time, where our fans can really get behind us.” The winning team looked like the losing team. General manager Bob Myers wept at the podium as he described Durant’s injury as an Achilles and said, “blame me.” Curry was still flushed with emotion as he left the building. “On the one hand, I’m so proud of them,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “But I’m just devastated for Kevin. It’s a bizarre feeling … an incredible win and a horrible loss.”

