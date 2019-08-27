Andre Drummond ‘Excited’ to Hit Free Agency Next Summer

Andre Drummond is eagerly awaiting his free agency next summer.

“I’m excited,” says the two-time NBA All-Star, who has one season remaining on a five-year, $127.2 million contract he signed with the Detroit Pistons in 2016.

And the Detroit Pistons may have a franchise-altering decision to make.

Drummond, 26, believes he’ll be the marquee star on the market in July, 2020.

Per The Detroit Free Press:

You’ve got a lot of years left, you’re still a young player. Drummond: “I’m a free agent next summer.” Looking forward to that? Drummond: “Yeah, it should be fun, I’m excited. I think I’m the only one that has a big contract coming up that year.”

