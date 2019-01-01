Andre Iguodala Fined $25K for ‘Recklessly’ Throwing Ball into Stands

Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for “recklessly” throwing the ball into the stands against Portland this past weekend, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Iguadola went scoreless in Portland Saturday night and was ejected at halftime for launching the ball in the stands before the Warriors defeated the Blazers 115-105.

Iggy is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds this season.