Andre Iguodala: ‘I’m Going to Be Done Soon’

by November 29, 2018
Andre Iguodala can see the finish line when it comes to his NBA career.

Iguodala, 34, says he anticipates playing three more seasons after this one.

The 14-year veteran adds that whether or not the Golden State Warriors defend their NBA title this summer will weigh heavily on his decision-making.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I’m going to be done soon,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “I could probably play a legit five more years, but I’ll probably max out at three more after this year – maybe three more.

“But if I’m not here, that will weigh heavily on what I will do. I possibly have another year here – if we win. That’s it. I know that. I’m fine with it.”

Possibly? Reminded that he is under contract for the 2019-20 season, at 17.2 million, the final year of the three-year, $48 million deal he signed in July 2017, Iguodala waves it off.

“That’s if we win,” he said. “If not …”

'Ask the NBA, Man': Andre Iguodala Says Stephen Curry Won't Win MVP

 
