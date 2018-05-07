Iguodala: Kevin Durant ‘Reminded Me of MJ’

Andre Iguodala said that Kevin Durant reminded him of Michael Jordan after Durant’s 38-point performance in the Warriors’ 118-92 Game 4 win.

Iguodala said Durant got to his spots in a similar way to how Jordan operated.

“He got to his spots. Got to his shot. It kind of reminded me of ‘90s basketball when you got to score and they get the ball at their spot, take one dribble. The defense can’t do anything about it. “It kind of reminded me of MJ. I don’t like to make that comparison, but he got to his spots, and there’s nothing you can do about it. “When you see that look in his face, it carries over to the rest of the guys and we in turn take that to the defensive end. Get stops, go back and do the same thing.”

