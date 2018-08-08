Andre Iguodala: Kevin Durant is the ‘Most Talented Scorer of All-Time’

Kevin Durant is the “most talented scorer of all-time,” according to Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala says Durant is a hyper-efficient “walking 30 points.”

Iguodala adds that people don’t appreciate KD’s otherworldy abilities nearly enough.

Per Sports Illustrated:

What’s something that people don’t know about Kevin Durant?

Andre Iguodala: “People don’t appreciate him enough. He’s the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down. He’s a walking 30 points. He’ll get 30 on 12 shots. That’s very, very hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to feel the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn’t.

“Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were the two guys with unstoppable moves. MJ had the fadeaway and Kareem had the skyhook, but KD is a 7-footer who can hit a hesi pull-up from 50 feet out. That’s his unstoppable move.”