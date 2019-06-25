Andre Iguodala: ‘Nobody’s Going to the Knicks, Sorry’

No one from the Warriors’ free agent class this summer is relocating to New York, according to Andre Iguodala.

Iggy appears to be confident that Golden State will convince both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to re-sign.

Warriors' GM Myers gets to the point: Yes, he'll talk with Durant, Thompson https://t.co/icBOHSSqq9 — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) June 24, 2019

General manager Bob Myers, speaking to reporters Monday, appeared slightly less optimistic about KD’s return.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“Yes.” That was Myers’ response when asked if he has formal plans to sit down with potential free agents Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Is Myers optimistic that the Warriors can re-up with Durant and Thompson? “We’ll see,” he said. Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who is doing the media car wash to promote his book “The Sixth Man,” addressed the status of Durant and Thompson on CNBC’s “Power Lunch.” “I think they’ll both be back with the Golden State Warriors,” Iguodala said. “We all keep it real. We’re like brothers. We keep in contact, but regardless of any of that — if both did decide to leave, they would still be my brothers. I would still keep in contact with them as much as possible. “I just wish the best for both of those guys as they come back full strength.”

