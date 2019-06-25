Andre Iguodala: ‘Nobody’s Going to the Knicks, Sorry’

by June 25, 2019
438

No one from the Warriors’ free agent class this summer is relocating to New York, according to Andre Iguodala.

Iggy appears to be confident that Golden State will convince both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to re-sign.

General manager Bob Myers, speaking to reporters Monday, appeared slightly less optimistic about KD’s return.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“Yes.” That was Myers’ response when asked if he has formal plans to sit down with potential free agents Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Is Myers optimistic that the Warriors can re-up with Durant and Thompson? “We’ll see,” he said.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who is doing the media car wash to promote his book “The Sixth Man,” addressed the status of Durant and Thompson on CNBC’s “Power Lunch.”

“I think they’ll both be back with the Golden State Warriors,” Iguodala said. “We all keep it real. We’re like brothers. We keep in contact, but regardless of any of that — if both did decide to leave, they would still be my brothers. I would still keep in contact with them as much as possible.

“I just wish the best for both of those guys as they come back full strength.”

Related Report: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ‘Met Twice’ to Discuss Free Agency

      
You Might Also Like
kristaps porzingis rape claim nypd

Mavs Plan To Offer Five-Year Max Contract To Kristaps Porzingis

1 hour ago
407

Dallas, Boston Eager To Lure Kemba Walker From Charlotte

2 hours ago
406

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘MVP is Not About Stats and Numbers’

10 hours ago
861
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Official 2019 NBA Awards Results

22 hours ago
38,713

Is Cam Reddish the Next Paul George? 🧐 Hawks Got a STEAL!

24 hours ago
845
Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers Trading Evan Turner To Hawks For Kent Bazemore

1 day ago
4,354

TRENDING


Most Recent
kristaps porzingis rape claim nypd

Mavs Plan To Offer Five-Year Max Contract To Kristaps Porzingis

1 hour ago
407

Dallas, Boston Eager To Lure Kemba Walker From Charlotte

2 hours ago
406

Andre Iguodala: ‘Nobody’s Going to the Knicks, Sorry’

3 hours ago
438
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum on Signing With Jordan Brand

6 hours ago
1,161

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘MVP is Not About Stats and Numbers’

10 hours ago
861