Andre Iguodala: Stephen Curry ‘Second Best’ Point Guard Ever

by May 22, 2019
126

Andre Iguodala says Warriors teammate Stephen Curry is the “second best” point guard of all-time.

Iguodala has long believed that Curry doesn’t get the respect he deserves from fans and critics, and ranks only Magic Johnson above him in the pantheon of floor generals.

Steph has been a revelation during Golden State’s playoff run, and led them back to the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive year.

Per The Athletic:

“I think he’s the second best ever,” Iguodala said. “I always thought that about him. I knew but other people didn’t know.”

Monday, again, Curry worked his magic against the Blazers. This time, it wasn’t a performance for the ages. There was no memorable moment that will be etched in Warriors’ lore. Instead, it was rather trite, an expected excellence, another notch on a nearly completely perforated belt.

A 37-point triple-double, on the road, to eliminate a team and earn a trip to the Finals.

“This is what he does,” Iguodala said. “This who he is.”

