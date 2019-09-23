Andre Iguodala Won’t Attend Training Camp With Grizzlies

by September 23, 2019
431

MOST RECENT

Andre Iguodala will not attend training camp with the Grizzlies, Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian reports. Iguodala and the team have reached an understanding that will keep him on the roster but allow him to work out privately at locations which he prefers.

Iguodala, who was traded to Memphis this summer, understands that he is likely to remain on the roster through the start of the season. Many players who signed this offseason will be eligible to be inserted into trades on December 15, so at the time, trading the 3-time NBA champion may be an easier feat. Iguodala is making roughly $17 million this upcoming season.

The 2019-20 NBA trade deadline is February 6.

  
