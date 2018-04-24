Andrew Bogut Retires from the NBA and Joins Sydney Kings

Andrew Bogut announced his NBA retirement after 13 seasons Tuesday, but his basketball career isn’t over: the veteran big man inked a two-year deal with the NBL’s Sydney Kings.

I spoke with @andrewbogut about his decision to sign in Sydney, injuries and the chip on his shoulder, and being happy to bring some sh*t-talking to the NBL. https://t.co/EGO01A8mwf — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) April 24, 2018

Bogut, 33, also earned a small financial stake in his new team.

Bogut had opted not to seek another NBA contract in order to stay close to his wife through her high-risk pregnancy.

Per Fox Sports Australia: