Andrew Bogut Says the Lakers ‘Lied’ to Him

Andrew Bogut feels misled by the Lakers nearly 15 months after being waived.

Bogut, 34, says the front-office in Los Angeles told him he’d be with the team the entire season, but was instead cut four days prior to his contract becoming guaranteed.

Andrew Bogut isn't w/ Warriors to play the Lakers tonight. But Bogut didn't hold back on his short-stint with the Lakers last year. He said Lakers' FO assured his agent they would not waive him so long as he stayed healthy. Bogut: "I was basically lied to" https://t.co/ilUTTUVYZ9 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 4, 2019

The big fella inked a deal to rejoin the Golden State Warriors in late February, averaging 3.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 11 minutes through eight games, including three starts.

