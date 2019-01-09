Andrew Wiggins: Meant No Disrespect Calling Dennis Schroder ‘Gay’

Andrew Wiggins told reporters Tuesday night that OKC Thunder guard Dennis Schroder “was just gay” during a skirmish, remark he sought to clarify following Minnesota’s 119-117 win.

Andrew Wiggins talks about the dunk attempt on Nerlens Noel and the altercations with Dennis Schröder #Thunder #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/f5qpHQNNox — Michael Kinney (@EyeAmTruth) January 9, 2019

Schroder was upset with Timberwolves players after Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher due to a head injury.

Id like to clarify what I said tonight during my post game media session. I said: “I don’t know what’s wrong with him he was just getting… acting crazy for no reason”. — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) January 9, 2019

I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway. — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) January 9, 2019

Wiggins finished with 40 points and 10 rebounds, helping new head coach Ryan Saunders earn his first victory.

Per the AP: