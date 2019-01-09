Andrew Wiggins: Meant No Disrespect Calling Dennis Schroder ‘Gay’

Andrew Wiggins told reporters Tuesday night that OKC Thunder guard Dennis Schroder “was just gay” during a skirmish, remark he sought to clarify following Minnesota’s 119-117 win.
Andrew Wiggins talks about the dunk attempt on Nerlens Noel and the altercations with Dennis Schröder #Thunder #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/f5qpHQNNox
— Michael Kinney (@EyeAmTruth) January 9, 2019
Schroder was upset with Timberwolves players after Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher due to a head injury.
Id like to clarify what I said tonight during my post game media session. I said: “I don’t know what’s wrong with him he was just getting… acting crazy for no reason”.
— andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) January 9, 2019
I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway.
— andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) January 9, 2019
Wiggins finished with 40 points and 10 rebounds, helping new head coach Ryan Saunders earn his first victory.
Per the AP:
Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after the game that Noel was taken to the University of Oklahoma’s OU Medical Center. He did not offer details on the injury.
Wiggins said he didn’t mean to hurt Noel.
“I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk,” Wiggins said. “He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn’t really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully, he’s good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger.”