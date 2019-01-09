Andrew Wiggins: Meant No Disrespect Calling Dennis Schroder ‘Gay’

by January 09, 2019
1,069

Andrew Wiggins told reporters Tuesday night that OKC Thunder guard Dennis Schroder “was just gay” during a skirmish, remark he sought to clarify following Minnesota’s 119-117 win.

Schroder was upset with Timberwolves players after Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher due to a head injury.

Wiggins finished with 40 points and 10 rebounds, helping new head coach Ryan Saunders earn his first victory.

Per the AP:

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after the game that Noel was taken to the University of Oklahoma’s OU Medical Center. He did not offer details on the injury.

Wiggins said he didn’t mean to hurt Noel.

“I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk,” Wiggins said. “He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn’t really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully, he’s good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger.”

    
