Anthony Davis: ‘As the CEO of My Own Business, I’ve Got the Power’

Anthony Davis says that, as the CEO of his own business, he has the power.

AD is taking full control of his career—and that starts by forcing his way out of New Orleans, via trade demand.

The NBA, meanwhile, acknowledges that there is no “easy solution” to the situation with the Pelicans.

Per ESPN:

“All the media coverage [is] around me, and now I’m getting a chance to take over my career and say what I want to say and do what I want to do,” Davis said on an episode of “The Shop with LeBron James” that aired on HBO on Friday. “So now you see everybody [saying], ‘All right, I see AD changing.’ Everybody’s telling me, ‘You’re growing up. It’s about time to take care of your business, take care of your career.’ So now, as a player, as the CEO of my own business, I’ve got the power. I’m doing what I want to do and not what somebody tells me to do.”

The Lakers and other teams, including the Boston Celtics, are expected to re-engage the Pelicans on potential trades for Davis in the offseason. James, who is also represented by [Rich] Paul, said on the HBO show that the narrative surrounding Davis has changed in the wake of his trade demand.

“Seven years in the league, nobody’s ever said anything. No media, no fan, not a fan, not a friend, not nobody’s ever said anything negative about AD,” James said. “But you can tell, when the narrative changed, when you don’t do what they want you to do. That’s why we’ve got to continue to control the narrative too and continue to back each other up because they have so many people at the top of these food chains that will control your narrative.”

Davis, who can become a free agent in 2020, said the uncertainty in the aftermath of his trade demand has been challenging.

“It is tough because you just don’t know. I don’t know,” he said. “I have one year left on contract, so I’m not sure what they’re gonna do. Obviously, I stated my intentions. But I did that this year and they [said], ‘No, we’re going to keep you here.’ So for me, it’s just not knowing what’s going to happen.”