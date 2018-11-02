Anthony Davis: ‘I Got to Play Almost Perfect Every Night’

Anthony Davis is Mr. do-it-all for New Orleans, and knows he needs to “play almost perfect every night” for the Pelicans to have a chance to win.

Davis, 25, says he’ll be held accountable for the Pels’ losses.

New Orleans star Anthony Davis explains his reality to Yahoo Sports, and it’s why the league is paying close attention: 'I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win.' https://t.co/kBcCya4Ez4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 2, 2018

AD continues to say all the right things about his commitment to NOLA, but his future with the franchise remains an object of fascination.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Of course, I know that in order to win games, a lot of pressure is going to be on me,” Davis told Yahoo Sports while sitting at his locker stall Wednesday night. “If we lose, it’s on me. If we win, they give my team the credit and I’m fine with that. “A perfect example [was against the Warriors]. I don’t have a good game and we lose. So, I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win. But my teammates do a great job. Even the games I didn’t play, those guys have been battling night in and night out to get victories. … I don’t try to put too much pressure on myself, but I know it’s there.” As the lone All-Star on a squad filled with gritty competitors such as Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic, the Pelicans will go as far as Davis takes them. “Life isn’t fair,” Davis told Yahoo Sports with a smirk. “We can’t control what happens in the league. I just go out there and play. It’s nothing I can do. It is what it is at this point. I just got to go out there and trust my teammates, which I do. Those guys are great players, good defenders, good role players. They do as much as possible to help me.”

Related

Anthony Davis: ‘If I Have to Be Westbrook, I Will Be Westbrook’