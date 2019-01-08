Anthony Davis Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach With Pelicans Future

by January 08, 2019
204

Anthony Davis‘ basketball future is arguably the biggest story in the NBA, but AD insists he’s entirely focused on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The big fella, though, says he’s taking a “wait and see” approach should the Pels offer him a five-year, $239 million contract extension this summer.

The 25-year-old superstar thinks NOLA could have won the title last season had DeMarcus Cousins not gone down with an Achilles tear.

Per The Athletic:

In an interview with The Athletic, Davis, soon to be a six-time All-Star, was unequivocal in what he wants for himself at this stage of his career. It’s winning. But what if the Pelicans fall short of the playoffs, or get there only to get waxed? It’s a heavy thought. And if winning truly matters to Davis, and New Orleans doesn’t do that this season, then things will get really crazy this summer.

“Gotta wait and see what happens,” he said. “Can’t predict the future.”

You’re 25. An All-Star many times over. What do you want out of your career now?

AD: “Winning. Winning. Made the playoffs twice. Both times we were there, it was some of the most fun I’ve had playing basketball. The atmosphere, going on the road and trying to get wins. Being able to get a playoff win. All the preparation. Every game on TV, it’s just, you know, it’s just different and it’s fun. So my main goal is just to win.”

So, if going to the playoffs was the most fun you’ve had playing basketball, what’s been the toughest thing about being in the NBA?

AD: “Ups and downs. The hardest part is just not knowing how good any of the teams that I’ve played on since I’ve been here can be. We’ve always been hurt. You know last year DeMarcus (Cousins) goes down, star player. Jrue (Holiday) has been battling with injuries. This year we have Elfrid (Payton) was out for a while, Niko (Mirotic) is out. You just don’t know, if everyone stays healthy for at least 10 games together how good we can be. Just imagine if we had DeMarcus through the whole thing last year. We think we coulda won it all. The frustrating part, you just don’t know how good your team can be if everybody gets hurt.”

Related
Anthony Davis: ‘I’d Take Legacy Over Money’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Anthony Davis: ‘We’re a Better Team Than Our Record Shows’

5 days ago
502
NBA

Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic Put on an Absolute SHOW in New Orleans 🎥

1 week ago
3,463
The Post Up

Post Up: Anthony Davis Scores Season-High 48 Points in Win 💪

1 week ago
1,051
NBA

NBA Sends Teams Anti-Tampering Reminder

2 weeks ago
2,669
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I’ve Always Recruited’

2 weeks ago
4,680
NBA

Kevin Garnett: Time for Anthony Davis to Leave New Orleans

2 weeks ago
9,975
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on’: Dion Waiters Confused By Lack of Minutes

3 hours ago
867

Udonis Haslem to Retire at Season’s End

3 hours ago
345

Karl-Anthony Towns Stunned By Tom Thibodeau’s Firing

3 hours ago
136

Anthony Davis Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach With Pelicans Future

3 hours ago
204

Chandler Parsons ‘Extremely Disappointed’ to Leave the Grizzlies

4 hours ago
151