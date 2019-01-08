Anthony Davis Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach With Pelicans Future

Anthony Davis‘ basketball future is arguably the biggest story in the NBA, but AD insists he’s entirely focused on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The big fella, though, says he’s taking a “wait and see” approach should the Pels offer him a five-year, $239 million contract extension this summer.

Anthony Davis ‘craves’ winning with Pelicans, but what if they can’t? What happens when the supermax extension offer comes? ‘We’ll just have to wait and see,’ he told me. My conversation with AD for @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/tkD0P2euhs

The 25-year-old superstar thinks NOLA could have won the title last season had DeMarcus Cousins not gone down with an Achilles tear.

Per The Athletic:

In an interview with The Athletic, Davis, soon to be a six-time All-Star, was unequivocal in what he wants for himself at this stage of his career. It’s winning. But what if the Pelicans fall short of the playoffs, or get there only to get waxed? It’s a heavy thought. And if winning truly matters to Davis, and New Orleans doesn’t do that this season, then things will get really crazy this summer.

“Gotta wait and see what happens,” he said. “Can’t predict the future.”

You’re 25. An All-Star many times over. What do you want out of your career now?

AD: “Winning. Winning. Made the playoffs twice. Both times we were there, it was some of the most fun I’ve had playing basketball. The atmosphere, going on the road and trying to get wins. Being able to get a playoff win. All the preparation. Every game on TV, it’s just, you know, it’s just different and it’s fun. So my main goal is just to win.”

So, if going to the playoffs was the most fun you’ve had playing basketball, what’s been the toughest thing about being in the NBA?

AD: “Ups and downs. The hardest part is just not knowing how good any of the teams that I’ve played on since I’ve been here can be. We’ve always been hurt. You know last year DeMarcus (Cousins) goes down, star player. Jrue (Holiday) has been battling with injuries. This year we have Elfrid (Payton) was out for a while, Niko (Mirotic) is out. You just don’t know, if everyone stays healthy for at least 10 games together how good we can be. Just imagine if we had DeMarcus through the whole thing last year. We think we coulda won it all. The frustrating part, you just don’t know how good your team can be if everybody gets hurt.”