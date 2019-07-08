Anthony Davis: Teaming Up With LeBron James ‘Something That’s Special’

by July 08, 2019
Anthony Davis says he’s thrilled to join forces with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard may have turned down the Lakers, but Davis is determined to win big alongside James.

The 26-year-old hopes LeBron can lead him “down that path” to an NBA championship.

The Athletic

Per :

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve been friends for a long time,” Davis told The Athletic.

Yes, Davis is represented by super agent Rich Paul, who also reps LeBron. But none of this happens, there’s no blockbuster trade in which Davis goes to the Lakers for three players and a boatload of picks, if he didn’t welcome the chance to team with LeBron.

“We’re excited to play with each other on a team, go out here and compete,” Davis said. “It’s something that’s special and it’s something that we definitely want to make sure we take advantage of while we’re both here.”

Davis, meanwhile, made it clear that, while he feels on secure, equal footing with LeBron, there’s something James has that he doesn’t, and he needs his new teammate to get it.

“Obviously there are some other great teams around the league, but winning a championship is not easy,” Davis said. “It’s very difficult. He knows that. I haven’t been down that path, but hopefully this year he can lead me down that path and we can win.”

