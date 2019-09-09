Anthony Davis: ‘This Summer I Improved the Most on My 3-Ball’

Anthony Davis says three-point shooting is the part of his game that saw the biggest improvement this summer.

Davis, 26, hopes to shoot “in the hight 30s” from beyond the arc next season.

Q: #2KDay @AntDavis23 https://t.co/iqZwxYD2iK… Where do you think you have most improved your game this summer? And what do you hope to accomplish in LA this season?

– @UltimateR2001



A: pic.twitter.com/bydPlh5QbT — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2019

The six-time NBA All-Star adds that, by stretching the floor, he’ll give the Los Angeles Lakers an added weapon in their title chase.

“This summer I improved the most on my 3-ball. I wanted to be able to stretch the floor. … By me doing that I’ll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible.” – @AntDavis23https://t.co/sKoThaQJvL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 8, 2019

Per Lakers.com:

Davis — who scored more points in the paint last season (14.3) than anybody other than MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (17.5) — said during a Twitter Q&A for NBA 2K that his greatest offseason emphasis has been 3-point shooting. “This summer I improved the most on my 3-ball. I wanted to be able to stretch the floor,” Davis said. “As a big, the game is definitely going that way now. … I for sure want to get that [percentage] in the high 30s. By me doing that I’ll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible … and hopefully win a championship.”

