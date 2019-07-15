Anthony Davis Would Put Lakers Roster ‘Up Against Anybody’

by July 15, 2019
168

Anthony Davis held an introductory press conference Saturday in Los Angeles, and said he’s confident the Lakers would come out on top against any other squad in a seven-game playoff series.

“I would put our roster up against anybody,” Davis told the assembled media.

The six-time NBA All-Star, an unrestricted free agent next summer, added that he’s solely focused on bringing the Larry O’Brien championship trophy back to L.A.

Per ESPN:

Davis said the chance to play with [LeBron] James — whom he considers a friend, has been a teammate of in All-Star Games and an Olympics, and with whom he shares an agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports — made the prospect of leaving the only NBA team he ever has played for easier to process.

“Obviously, it was tough for me to leave a city that I’ve been playing for for seven years, but I think it was best for me and it was my time,” Davis said.

“But when I found out I was getting traded to the Lakers, I realized it was an unbelievable opportunity for me to be here with a wonderful organization, and then to play alongside LeBron and obviously now the players that we have now … to get the opportunity to do that and come here and play for an organization that’s all about winning — forget winning, winning championships, and that’s the only goal — I think that was the biggest thing for me. Just the relief there, of not knowing the unknown anymore and knowing where I was going to be next season.”

