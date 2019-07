The Blazers are bringing in Anthony Tolliver on a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The pact will be worth $2.6 million.

Portland traded away Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard earlier today, bringing in Hassan Whiteside. The move left the team thin at forward.

The 34-year-old combo forward will provide the team with shooting and depth. Tolliver played in Minnesota last season where he shot .377 from behind the arc.