Antonio Blakeney To Play In China

Antonio Blakeney is expected to play in China next season for the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Blakeney was released by the Bulls earlier this month, securing $100,000 in a buyout agreement with the club. The shooting guard began his NBA career on a two-way deal with the team before finding himself on the regular-season roster last year.

The former LSU Tiger appeared in 57 games for Chicago last season, scoring 7.3 points per contest. Since going undrafted in 2017, the 22-year-old has appeared in 76 games in the league.