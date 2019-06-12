Aron Baynes Exercises 2019-20 Player Option

by June 12, 2019
79
Aron Baynes of the Boston Celtics

Celtics big man Aron Baynes has exercised his 2019-20 player option worth $5.4 million, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes. The 32-year-old center will return for a third season with the franchise.

While Baynes will welcome the chance to play a pivotal role in Brad Stevens’ rotation again next season, the franchise should be pleased to see him back on hand as well. Baynes plays just over 16 productive minutes per game and comes with an affordable price tag.

The Baynes decision comes just hours after it was revealed that Kyrie Irving would be formally turning down his own 2019-20 player option. Inclusive of Baynes’ deal, Boston’s payroll now sits north of $70 million for next season.

That will jump for several reasons, the most substantially being if Al Horford follows suit and opts in to his own $30 million option.

    
You Might Also Like
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

3 hours ago
424

Kyrie Irving To Turn Down Option, Become Free Agent

4 hours ago
737
Luka Samanic prepares for the NBA Draft

After Withdrawals, 98 Early Entry Draft Candidates Remain

4 hours ago
576
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

NBA Has Now Extended 16 Green Room Invites

7 hours ago
785

Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

15 hours ago
5,364

Draymond Green: ‘We’re Born for These Moments’

15 hours ago
2,506

TRENDING


Most Recent
Aron Baynes of the Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes Exercises 2019-20 Player Option

20 mins ago
79
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

3 hours ago
424

Kyrie Irving To Turn Down Option, Become Free Agent

4 hours ago
737
Luka Samanic prepares for the NBA Draft

After Withdrawals, 98 Early Entry Draft Candidates Remain

4 hours ago
576
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

NBA Has Now Extended 16 Green Room Invites

7 hours ago
785