Avery Bradley To Sign With Lakers Once He Clears Waivers

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign a two-year deal with Avery Bradley when the guard clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Bradley was recently released by the Memphis Grizzlies.

While it’s not guaranteed that Bradley clears waivers, it’s quite likely. The rebuilding Grizzlies released Bradley to get out from under the $13 million owed to him. Only $2 million of Bradley’s deal was guaranteed.

The new deal that Bradley is expected to sign with the Lakers will be worth $9.7 million and the second year will have a player option. Bradley will thus join a Lakers team that’s worked quickly to round out its rotation around Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

After Bradley’s production dipped with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley went to work upon arriving in Memphis part way through the 2018-19 season. The 26-year-old averaged 16.1 points and 5.0 assists per game during his time with the Grizz and could be a valuable addition to the Lakers.