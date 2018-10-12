‘That Would Be Awesome’: Warriors Hope to Land Five Players on Team USA

The Golden State Warriors are aiming to become the first team in NBA history with five players on Team USA.
“It gets me excited just thinking about it,” says Klay Thompson about the possibility of going for Gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins.
Dubs head coach Steve Kerr was named an assistant on Gregg Popovich‘s Team USA staff.
“That would be awesome,” Thompson told ESPN. “I don’t know if that’s ever happened in the history of the NBA, so that would be awesome. It gets me excited just thinking about it.”
USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo says that all five players have made known their interest in playing for Team USA and will be considered as the team starts to come together over the next few months.
“I hadn’t thought about it, to be honest,” Curry said of the possibility of having five Warriors starting for Team USA. “I’m worried about these nine months that we got till June. Obviously, if that’s the way it shapes out, that would be amazing. But a lot of time between now and then so — USAB’s done a great job of putting together the right talent. Obviously there’s a lot to pick from. [USAB has] the right leadership with Coach K and his staff and now coach Popovich and his staff, so that’s why I’ve been happy to be a part of that in the World Championship, World Cup situations and hopefully the Olympics in two years. We’ll see what happens.”