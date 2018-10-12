‘That Would Be Awesome’: Warriors Hope to Land Five Players on Team USA

The Golden State Warriors are aiming to become the first team in NBA history with five players on Team USA.

“It gets me excited just thinking about it,” says Klay Thompson about the possibility of going for Gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins.

Steve Kerr is going to be an assistant for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. Can the Warriors land five All-Stars on that team? They hope so. https://t.co/FyeAyyCxHO — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 12, 2018

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr was named an assistant on Gregg Popovich‘s Team USA staff.

