Ayesha Curry Says Heckler ‘Bumped’ Pregnant Belly

by May 25, 2018
2,928
Ayesha Curry pregnant belly heckler

Stephen Curry‘s wife, Ayesha, said a trash-talking fan bumped her 8-months-pregnant belly after Game 5 in Houston on Thursday.

In a tweet, Curry wrote that the heckler told her, “Doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?”

The fan was recording the incident as he continued to taunt Ayesha.

Curry said that she initially thought it was an accident, but “then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me.”

She added, “I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face.”

UPDATE (3:25 p.m. EST): Jose Camargo issued an apology on twitter while giving his side of the story.

Camargo claims he never touched Curry and told her, “We are going to Oracle [to] give them a knockout blow to the gut.”

RELATED:
Steph Curry’s Mom Told Him To Wash His Mouth Out With Soap After Game 3 😅

   
You Might Also Like
chris paul hamstring game 6
NBA

Chris Paul To Miss Game 6 With Hamstring Strain 😳

5 hours ago
1,716
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

6 hours ago
505
NBA

Draymond Green: Warriors to Force Game 7 vs Houston

9 hours ago
2,363
NBA

Steve Kerr Told Kevin Durant a Michael Jordan Story in Game 5

9 hours ago
5,025
NBA

James Harden Dismisses Shooting Woes vs. Warriors

10 hours ago
602
NBA

Chris Paul: ‘I Will Be Alright’

10 hours ago
9,467
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
lonzo ball gunnar peterson lavar

LaVar Ball Blames Lakers’ Trainer for Lonzo’s Injuries

6 mins ago
117
Ayesha Curry pregnant belly heckler

Ayesha Curry Says Heckler ‘Bumped’ Pregnant Belly

2 hours ago
2,928
kawhi leonard danny green

Kawhi Told Danny Green He Wants To Remain in San Antonio

4 hours ago
8,834
chris paul hamstring game 6

Chris Paul To Miss Game 6 With Hamstring Strain 😳

5 hours ago
1,716
damian lillard meeting paul allen

Lillard Denies Report of Meeting Request With Blazers Owner

5 hours ago
883