Ayesha Curry Says Heckler ‘Bumped’ Pregnant Belly

Stephen Curry‘s wife, Ayesha, said a trash-talking fan bumped her 8-months-pregnant belly after Game 5 in Houston on Thursday.

In a tweet, Curry wrote that the heckler told her, “Doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?”

The fan was recording the incident as he continued to taunt Ayesha.

Rockets fan trash talks Ayesha Curry post game pic.twitter.com/Uo5X17Ccx3 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 25, 2018

Curry said that she initially thought it was an accident, but “then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me.”

She added, “I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face.”

The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote “doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?” And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but “This is America” right. 🙏🏽 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. 😂😂 Wish there was full footage — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

UPDATE (3:25 p.m. EST): Jose Camargo issued an apology on twitter while giving his side of the story.

Camargo claims he never touched Curry and told her, “We are going to Oracle [to] give them a knockout blow to the gut.”

RELATED:

Steph Curry’s Mom Told Him To Wash His Mouth Out With Soap After Game 3 😅