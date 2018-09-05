Beats by Dr. Dre Announces Partnership with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball 🎧

Beats by Dr. Dre announced that it’s become the official headphones of the NBA, WNBA, USA Basketball and the G-League today.

“The NBA and its players have long been significant drivers of global culture. Basketball, music, and style speak as one voice: Julius Erving became a style icon, Allen Iverson cemented hip hop’s place on and off the court and LeBron James is breaking new music every day…the list goes on and on,” said Luke Wood, President of Beats. “This partnership with the NBA is the perfect alignment for Beats. It feels like coming home.”

Beats already has a footprint in the NBA with its roster of sponsored athletes featuring LeBron James, Draymond Green, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Beats revolutionized the music industry and has become one of the most innovative and culturally-influential brands in the world,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Through our partnership, we have an exciting opportunity to merge sports, pop culture and technology to deliver unparalleled experiences and premium products to our fans.”

Beats has plans to produce NBA-branded headphones that will be available for fans to purchase.