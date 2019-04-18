Ben Simmons Dismisses ‘Average’ Comment from Jared Dudley

by April 18, 2019
1

Ben Simmons shrugged off Jared Dudley’s belief that he’s merely “average” in a half-court offense.

“That’s coming from Jared Dudley. Come on,” Simmons told reporters Thursday.

Brooklyn players, adding some spice heading into tonight’s Game 3 tilt, are also upset with Sixers center Joel Embiid‘s faux apology for elbowing Jarrett Allen.

Nets fans, it goes without saying, are ready for war.

Per Philly.com:

“I think Ben Simmons is a great player in transition. Once you slow him up in the half-court, I think he’s average,” Dudley said Wednesday. “He’s a player that when he picks up speed he’s a load, so you have to [send] guys with him. It’s taking away his easy baskets.”

Dudley did a solid job of defending Simmons in Game 1 on Saturday. The Australian finished with 9 points on 4-for-9 shooting in the Sixers’ 111-102 setback. However, he scored only 2 points in the 22 possessions in which Dudley guarded him.

Dudley missed Game 2 on Monday with a calf injury. Simmons responded with a triple-double of 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, making 8 of 12 shots, in the Sixers’ 145-123 win. Dudley is listed as probable for Thursday night’s Game 3 at the Barclays Center.

“That’s coming from Jared Dudley. Come on,” the 22-year-old said dismissively when a reporter asked his thoughts.

