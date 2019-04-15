Ben Simmons: ‘If You’re Going to Boo, Then Stay on That Side’

Ben Simmons drew the ire of Sixers fans Saturday in a 111-102 Game 1 loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons, who finished with 9 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes of action, said booing Philly fans should “stay on that side.”

D’Angelo Russell led the way for the Nets in the series opener.

Per Philly.com:

“If you’re going to boo, then stay on that side,” he said. “That’s how I feel, if you’re a Sixer fan and you’re going to boo then stay on that side.”

Simmons had less to say about his performance and why he was only able to produce nine points and seven rebounds including going just 1 of 5 from the free-throw line.

“I think just thinking too much and not being who I am, a playmaker,” he said.

Taking a different position, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid both said that the fans reaction was warranted and the way to quiet them is by playing better basketball.

“I understand it. They want to see us win. Hell, I want to see us win, too,” Butler said. “In the end I think we just got to do better. I guarantee if we’re winning they’re not booing. That’s the way to change it. Just got to go out there and win on Monday.”