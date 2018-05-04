Ben Simmons: ‘I’m Going to Have Bad Games’

The Celtics shut down Ben Simmons in Game 2 Thursday night, limiting the leading Rookie of the Year candidate to a single point, and the Sixers blew a 22-point lead in a 108-103 loss.

Simmons says he was overthinking things against Boston’s defense, and Philadelphia must now climb out of a 2-0 series hole as they head back home.

Poof: Just like that, Ben Simmons, the Sixers, and possible the series just disappeared, writes @ByDavidMurphy https://t.co/tMsuHWqKQw — Philly.com Sports (@phillysport) May 4, 2018

Joel Embiid finished with 20 points on 8-22 shooting.

Per Philly.com: