Ben Simmons: ‘I Know I Have a Lot More to Give’

by August 29, 2018
988

Ben Simmons, coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign, is far from satisfied.

“I know I have a lot more to give,” says Simmons.

The 22-year-old has spent the offseason working on various aspects of his game—most notably, the jumper.

Per the Philadelphia Sixers’ team website:

“For me last season, I was trying to do what I was really good at – facilitating, getting guys involved, getting to the rim, and obviously making plays,” said Simmons.

And when it comes to deploying some of his refined skills, Simmons thinks he’ll be putting them to use on a team that, in his eyes, can be “much better” than it was last year.

“I’ve had one year of playing in the NBA, so for me personally, I know I have a lot more to give. I know where I’m at physically with my body, and I’m maturing a lot more. I’m really excited to get back on the floor.”

Related
Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

1 week ago
4,621
SLAMTV

Joel Embiid: Colangelo Tweets ‘Hurtful’

3 weeks ago
4,519
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

4 weeks ago
3,477
NBA

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

1 month ago
34,142
NBA

NBA Players React to Their 2K19 Ratings 🎮

1 month ago
9,582
NBA

Sixers Re-Sign Amir Johnson to One-Year Deal

2 months ago
728
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
usa basketball nba junior development program

USA Basketball, NBA Expand Development Programing for Male Prospects

24 mins ago
60

On The Rise: Frank Kaminsky Has Been Expanding His Bag 💼

2 hours ago
521

Chris Paul and Grayson Allen Hoop with TOP High School and College Players! 👀🔥

2 hours ago
100

Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

5 hours ago
2,521

Ben Simmons: ‘I Know I Have a Lot More to Give’

5 hours ago
988