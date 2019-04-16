Ben Simmons Notches Game 2 Triple-Double vs Nets

Ben Simmons bounced back from a poor showing in Game 1, hanging 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds on the Brooklyn Nets, as Philadelphia took Game 2 with a dominant 145-123 win.

Simmons joked that he was “thinking about the boos” from the series-opener.

Ben Simmons got the Philly crowd back on his side as the Sixers beat the Nets to even their series at 1-1@APgelston https://t.co/6LKZeUScnA — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 16, 2019

Joel Embiid added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and (sort of) apologized for throwing an elbow at Jarrett Allen.

Per The AP:

“I was just trying to be me,” Simmons said. The Sixers busted the game open with a 14-0 run to start the second half and then stretched the lead to 20 on a Simmons steal and fastbreak basket. With a packed house standing, Simmons got a massive ovation when he cupped his hand to his right ear just like [Allen] Iverson did in his prime. “I was thinking about the boos from the last game,” Simmons said, smiling. “I have a lot of love for this city.” Embiid was whistled for a flagrant foul for throwing an elbow at Jarrett Allen late in the half and the Sixers nursing a 65-64 lead. “I got him pretty good and I’m sorry about it,” Embiid said, laughing at the pseudo apology.

